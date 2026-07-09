Nigeria Strengthens Position As Global LNG Trade Hits Record 437 Million Tonnes

Nigeria consolidated its position as one of the world's leading exporters of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in 2025, helping Africa strengthen its role in the global market as worldwide LNG trade climbed to an all time high of 436.98 million tonnes (Mt), the latest World LNG Report 2026 by the International Gas Union (IGU) has shown.

The report said global LNG trade expanded by 25.74 Mt, or 6.3 per cent, over 2024 levels, driven largely by increased production from the United States, Qatar, Malaysia, Angola and Nigeria, while Canada and Mauritania/Senegal joined the ranks of LNG exporting nations for the first time.

Nigeria increased its LNG exports by 1.0 Mt to 14.78 Mt in 2025 from the previous year, making it the world's seventh largest LNG exporter with a 3.4 per cent share of global exports. The country ranked behind only the United States, Qatar, Australia, Russia, Malaysia and Indonesia, while remaining Africa's biggest LNG supplier.

According to the report, Nigeria's higher exports contributed to Africa's overall LNG shipments rising by 1.8 Mt to 39.77 Mt in 2025. The increase was supported by stronger production from Nigeria, Angola, Mozambique and the newly commissioned Mauritania/Senegal LNG project, although lower exports from Algeria and Egypt moderated the continent's overall growth.

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The report noted that while North America accounted for the largest increase in exports, Africa remained an increasingly important source of incremental LNG supply as countries on the continent continue to monetise their vast natural gas reserves.

Globally, the United States retained its position as the world's largest LNG exporter after increasing shipments by 22.3 Mt to 110.74 Mt in 2025, accounting for a quarter of global exports. Qatar ranked second with 81.51 Mt, while Australia placed third with 80.32 Mt. Together, the three countries supplied about 62 per cent of global LNG exports during the year.

The IGU said Asia Pacific remained the world's largest LNG exporting region with 138.76 Mt, while North America posted the strongest growth after exports surged by 25.3 Mt to 113.91 Mt. The Middle East exported 98.03 Mt, while Africa's exports reached 39.77 Mt despite declines from some producers.

On the demand side, Europe emerged as the biggest growth market for LNG, with imports increasing by 26.1 Mt to 126.2 Mt as countries sought to replace lower Russian pipeline gas supplies and replenish storage.

Asia remained the largest importing region overall at 168.7 Mt, although imports into the continent declined by 9.2 Mt owing mainly to lower purchases by China and India. Africa also became a stronger LNG importing region, with imports rising from 2.7 Mt to 9.8 Mt almost entirely because of Egypt's increased requirements.

The report highlighted Africa's growing strategic importance in the future LNG market, noting that the continent accounted for 121.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of proposed liquefaction capacity awaiting final investment decisions at the end of 2025.

Mozambique alone represented about 45 mtpa through the Rovuma LNG, Mozambique LNG and other offshore developments, making it Africa's biggest prospective LNG growth market.

Investor confidence in LNG also remained strong globally during the year, with 68.4 mtpa of liquefaction capacity reaching final investment decision, the highest annual level since 2019.

Global liquefaction capacity expanded by 30.1 mtpa to 524.5 mtpa following new projects in the United States, Canada and Mauritania/Senegal, although utilisation eased slightly because of maintenance activities and commissioning challenges at newly completed plants.

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Looking beyond current market conditions, the IGU maintained that despite geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East during 2026, the long term outlook for LNG remains robust. It projected that global liquefaction capacity under operation and construction would exceed 700 Mt by 2030, supported by rising electricity demand, urbanisation, industrialisation, digitalisation and growing energy needs.

The report added that while the ongoing crisis in the Gulf has heightened concerns over energy security, it has also reinforced the need for diversified sources of LNG supply, a development expected to favour emerging producers and expansion projects in regions such as Africa.

It stressed that continued investment in countries including Mozambique and other African producers could strengthen the continent's contribution to global energy security as LNG demand continues to expand through 2035.