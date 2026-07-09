Mozambique: Businesses Challenged to Transform Major Investments Into Opportunities for All

9 July 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has challenged businesses and decision makers to ensure that growth driven by major investments, particularly in the extractive sector, translates into opportunities for all through job creation.

Speaking on Wednesday, in Maputo, at the opening of the International Conference on Inclusive and Sustainable Development, Chapo said that large-scale investment projects must promote employment and better living conditions.

"Our challenge is to ensure that the dynamism of large-scale projects also boosts commercial agriculture, national industry, tourism, small and medium-sized enterprises, and job creation across the entire national territory", he said.

Chapo explained that the key task of the current development cycle is to narrow the gap between a modern extractive economy, which is sustained by major investments, and the still low-productivity domestic economy where the majority of citizens are found.

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According to the President, Mozambique is experiencing a moment of great opportunity with the discovery and development of natural resources. "Our generation's challenge is to transform natural wealth into national wealth, and economic growth into inclusive and sustainable development, so that opportunities translate into prosperity for all Mozambicans."

The country, Chapo said, must transform its resource potential into tangible benefits for the population through economic reforms, the promotion of local content, and the creation of conditions for greater participation by national companies in large-scale projects.

He also called for the need to improve the business environment, digitize public services, combat corruption, and strengthen the efficiency of state institutions as crucial factors for accelerating development.

Read the original article on AIM.

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