Zimbabwe: The Kingdom Hotel to Reopen As Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls After Major Renovation

The Kingdom Hotel in Victoria Falls is set to reopen as Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom in late 2027 following a major redevelopment after Dubai-based hospitality group ASB Hospitality secured management rights for the property.

The announcement marks another milestone in Hyatt's expansion across Africa and follows ASB Hospitality's US$30 million acquisition of the 294-room Kingdom Hotel, which has remained closed since early 2023.

The acquisition was the company's second major hospitality investment in Zimbabwe after purchasing the Meikles Hotel in Harare for US$20 million.

Announcing the development, Hyatt said it had signed a management agreement with an affiliate of Albwardy Investments to bring the luxury Grand Hyatt brand to Victoria Falls.

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"Hyatt is expanding its footprint in Africa with plans to open Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom in late 2027, following the signing of a management agreement with an affiliate of Albwardy Investments LLC.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Albwardy Investments to bring the Grand Hyatt brand to Victoria Falls. With its landmark location just moments from the Victoria Falls rainforest, this property represents a truly exceptional setting," the company said in a statement.

Hyatt said the revamped property would feature 245 guestrooms and offer a range of premium hospitality experiences.

"Amenities will include three restaurants, a spa and a fitness center. The property's location--the closest hotel to the entrance of Victoria Falls National Park on the Zimbabwe side--combined with its proximity to safari circuits and a 20-minute drive from Victoria Falls International Airport, is expected to appeal to leisure travelers," the statement added.

Upon completion, Grand Hyatt Victoria Falls The Kingdom is expected to offer a mix of luxury accommodation, dining, wellness and leisure facilities designed to enhance the visitor experience at one of Zimbabwe's premier tourism destinations.