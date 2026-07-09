South Africa: Seven Companies Placed On Blacklist Following Investigation

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has blacklisted seven companies implicated in serious unethical and unlawful conduct.

This after the company, assisted by the Special Investigating Unit, conducted forensic investigations which uncovered financial misconduct, kickback schemes, bribery, theft of company assets, collusion and the submission of false information.

Disciplinary action has also been taken against officials at the State-Owned Entity (SOE) who colluded with the companies.

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TPT Chief Executive, Jabu Mdaki said: "Transnet Port Terminals remains committed to upholding the principles of good governance and conducting its business with the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability. Unlawful conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances".

He added that the company is determined to grow and add to the country's global competitive edge.

"TPT has a mammoth task of enabling South Africa through our specialisation in maritime logistics where the country trades with over 100 markets in the world.

"As a team, we are united in understanding that we exist to serve and there's no room for anyone who does not share in that mission," Mdaki said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Transnet, the crackdown reflects a broader, systemic investigation currently active across all of Transnet's operating divisions.

"Earlier this week, Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) suspended four employees based on similar allegations. Additionally, restrictions against implicated suppliers at TRIM are also proceeding.

"Earlier this year, Transnet announced the suspension of nine employees implicated in alleged collusion with suppliers. Six of these employees have now left Transnet's employment because of disciplinary action instituted against them. Disciplinary proceedings against the other employees are still in progress," the SOE said.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspected fraud or any irregularity involving Transnet to 0800 003 056, email: Transnet.Reportit@outlook.com or SMS: 063 786 7403.

"While the consequence management processes are proceeding, Transnet is also implementing systemic improvements to detect and prevent the recurrence of such malfeasances," Transnet said.