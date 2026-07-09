South Africa: Gauteng Health Addressing Medical Negligence, Financial Misconduct

9 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has moved to address growing public concern regarding its handling of disciplinary processes related to medical negligence and financial misconduct within its facilities.

In a statement on Thursday, the department noted these concerns and provided clarity on its internal mechanisms for ensuring accountability.

"The department wishes to reiterate that disciplinary action was instituted in all matters where sufficient evidence existed to proceed and that outcomes were implemented in accordance with labour legislation, public service prescripts and applicable legal frameworks.

"In relation to cases of medical negligence, the department is currently reviewing matters involving healthcare professionals, including former employees, to determine whether referral to the relevant professional councils for further investigation is warranted," the statement read.

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Regarding financial misconduct, GDoH said criminal cases have been laid and investigations are also underway.

GDoH is also exploring mechanisms available for the "recovery of losses suffered by the State where supported by evidence".

"The department acknowledges the need to continuously strengthen accountability mechanisms and consequence management processes and remains committed to protecting public resources, upholding patient safety and maintaining the highest standards of governance and professional conduct.

"The department will continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, professional councils and other oversight bodies in investigations relating to professional misconduct, financial irregularities and governance failures where required," the statement concluded.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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