Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Accuses Ruto of Turning Kenya Into a 'Mafia Nation'

Nairobi — The Linda Mwananchi movement on Thursday sustained its attacks on President William Ruto's administration, accusing it of overseeing violence, intimidation and what it described as a dangerous breakdown of law and order.

In a State of the Nation statement, the movement claimed Kenya is sliding back to the dark days that the Saba Saba heroes fought against 36 years ago, saying citizens are still struggling for democracy, justice and accountability.

"Thirty six years later, it is an indictment to us as a nation that we still fight for the exact same things the second liberation heroes did," the statement said.

The movement said this year's Saba Saba anniversary should serve as a reminder that Kenyans must continue defending democracy and freedoms.

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It paid tribute to those who participated in the struggle for multiparty democracy, saying their sacrifices should never be forgotten.

According to the statement, the country is now witnessing what it termed as the rise of a "goon culture" allegedly operating with the protection of the state.

Linda Mwananchi claimed that armed gangs attacked its convoy in Keumbu, Kisii County, on July 3 under police watch.

The movement alleged that the incident reflected a worrying trend of political intimidation.

"It is inconceivable that the Ruto regime still thinks that fear factor, sponsored by a police state, can intimidate and cow citizens," the statement read.

It also mourned the death of Vincent Osiemo, popularly known as Mapinduzi, who reportedly died during the violence.

The movement further referred to the deaths of Kenya Forest Service Legal Affairs Manager Esther Wairimu Keige and advocate Edward Kariuki Muthee, saying the cases raised serious concerns over security in the country.

"In every sense, Ruto now presides over a Mafia nation where death beckons as soon as you disagree with his kleptocracy," the statement claimed.

The government has previously denied allegations of sponsoring violence or operating illegal squads.

Linda Mwananchi also accused the government of using state resources to influence voters ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The movement claimed public resources were being used to sway voters, comparing the situation to the 1995 Kipipiri by-election, where it alleged similar tactics were used.

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"We have seen an obscene inflow of cash and state goodies into the constituency intended to sway the will of the people," the statement said.

The movement also made fresh claims against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), alleging that officials within the commission's procurement department were under pressure to procure an election management system that could allegedly favour President Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

No evidence was provided publicly to support the claims, and the IEBC has not responded to the allegations contained in the statement.

Despite the accusations, Linda Mwananchi expressed confidence that President Ruto would be defeated in the next General Election.

"Ruto should know that no matter what tricks he tries, he will lose the 2027 elections," the movement stated.

It further urged the President to prepare for a peaceful transition of power after the elections.