Angolan Ambassador to UK Briefed On Icolo & Bengo Aerotropolis Project

Luanda — The Angolan Ambassador to the United Kingdom, José Patrício, was briefed on Wednesday (08) in London on the draft Master Plan for the Icolo & Bengo Airport City (Aerotropolis), designed by the British firm Foster + Partners.

According to a press release from the Angolan Embassy in the United Kingdom sent to ANGOP, the diplomat visited the company's headquarters to monitor the development status of the project, the implementation of which is planned over a 20-year horizon.

During the presentation, the director of Foster + Partners, Toby Blunt, informed that the company has already received the authorization decree, the contract, and the terms of reference, documents that are currently awaiting signature by the Angolan Government.

According to the official, once this stage is completed, the execution of the Icolo & Bengo Aerotropolis project, to be developed around the Dr António Agostinho Neto International Airport, will kick off.

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According to the company, the future airport city aims to establish itself as a hub connecting Central and Southern Africa, based on principles of climate resilience and integration with nature.

The project also aims to attract investment and businesses, promote the development of human capital, create jobs, and boost the economic development of the province.

At the end of the visit, José Patrício praised the master plan, considering it "a work of art" capable of transforming Icolo & Bengo and turning the Dr António Agostinho Neto International Airport into a regional hub for transport, tourism, leisure, innovation, and knowledge.

The plan includes the construction of resorts, hotels, a cultural centre, a museum, a university campus, residential areas, public services, and an integrated transport and mobility network, in order to reconcile elements of Angolan culture with a forward-looking urban vision.

The visit was also attended by the United Kingdom Ambassador to Angola, Bharat Joshi, in a gesture that, according to the note, strengthens bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

London-based Foster + Partners is internationally recognised for the architectural and urban planning projects it has developed for airports, government buildings, museums, and other infrastructure in several countries, including the United Kingdom, India, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

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