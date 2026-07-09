Angola: Petro De Luanda Football Team to Hold Training in Spain

7 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda will hold a pre-season training program in Spain, from July 18 to August 7, with friendly matches already confirmed.

The reigning champions of the country's top football league (Girabola) will begin preparations for the 2026/2027 season with medical examinations starting on the 11th of the current month.

The team's coach is João Pedro Sousa, who will be making his debut on the African football scene.

According to the training schedule, Petro de Luanda plans to play five matches in the European country, specifically against Valencia, Al-Ittihad of Libya, Huesca, CD Teruel, and Nàstic.

Neblú (goalkeeper), Hélder Costa (winger), Ivan Cavaleiro (forward), Núrio Fortuna (left-back), and Deybi Flores (attacking midfielder) are some of the players for the strengthening of the team.

Petro de Luanda is preparing to compete in both domestic and international competitions, namely Girabola, the Super Cup, the Angola Cup, and the Champions League, respectively.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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