Angola: Expert Advocates for Increased Investment in Country's Film Industry

8 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A lack of funding and a scarcity of technical teaching resources at film production schools constitutes the biggest challenges to the widespread expansion of the country's film industry, a teacher at the Arts School Complex, Wandi Tavares, stated on Wednesday in Luanda.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a lecture on "Luso-African Cinema," the academic advocated for greater decentralization of film screening rooms to local communities as a way to showcase national talent and boost the consumption of domestic film productions.

According to her, although the sector has seen a remarkable qualitative leap, transitioning from amateur filmmakers to specialized professionals, there are still many things to be done.

Wandi Tavares noted that valuing the country's film industry requires the creation of technical resources, investment in new technologies, a focus on authentic stories, as well as the strengthening of international partnerships and festivals.

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"Cinema in Angola is a powerful tool for social transformation. It is important to provide quality education to our students", she stated.

In turn, Brazilian film researcher and professor Carolin Ferreira, who presented an overview of audiovisual production in the Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP) since 1974, presented parallels with Brazil's experience.

According to the expert, the leap in Brazilian's film industry was made possible due to solid funding policies.

During her presentation, she observed that Angola have abundant talent, a strong desire, and good training, adding that what is missing is the necessary infrastructure for production and above all, spaces to circulate, discuss, and screen films.

In this regard, she emphasized that audiovisual art is a collective heritage essential to the memory of communities across Portuguese-speaking countries.

Academics, officials, filmmakers, and students took the opportunity presented by the event to reflect on the film industry's role in promoting cultural identity and strengthening cooperation among Portuguese-speaking nations.

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Read the original article on ANGOP.

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