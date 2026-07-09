Angola: National Roller Hockey Team Called Up for Tournament in Spain

8 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The senior men's national roller hockey team was called up on Wednesday, in Luanda, to participate in an international tournament in Catalonia, Spain, scheduled for September 16-20 of the current year.

The information mentioned above can be found on the Angolan Skating Federation (FAP) website.

The competition is part of the national team's preparations for the World Skate Games 2026, to take place in Paraguay in October.

Of the 10 players called up, only one plays in Angola, while others compete in various European countries.

As for the World Skate Games 2026, Angola is in Group B, alongside Argentina, Chile, and France.

The selected players

Francisco Veludo (Sporting de Tomar), Wilson de Castro (RCH Lyon), the goalkeepers;

Afonso Sousa (Ex of Juventude de Viana), Rafael Lourenço (HC Quevert), Anderson Silva (La Vendéenne), Humberto Mendes "Big" (CE Noia), Tomás Cardoso (HC Quevert), Miguel Sardinha (Associação Desportiva de Oeiras), the defensive midfielders;

Francisco Eduardo "Chiquinho" (DV Sport) and Adilson Diogo "Pi" (Oliveira do Hospital), the forwards:

WR/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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