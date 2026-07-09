Gambia Unveils $13m Plan to Transform Tvet Training

The Gambia is set to strengthen technical and vocational education with the establishment of two Centres of Excellence aimed at producing skilled manpower for the country's growing agribusiness and fisheries sectors.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) has validated the final design report and architectural drawings for the proposed Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centres of Excellence in Agribusiness and Fisheries & Aquaculture.

The validation exercise, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, brought together government officials, development partners, technical experts, private sector representatives and community stakeholders to review the designs ahead of the construction phase.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez, described the initiative as a major milestone in strengthening skills development and advancing national human capital development.

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The project is being implemented under the Gambia Resilience, Inclusion, Skills and Equity (RISE) Project in partnership with the World Bank, with an investment of US$13 million.

The two Centres of Excellence will be located at Ndemban in Foni Brefet for Agribusiness and Tujereng in Kombo South for Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Upon completion, the facilities will be managed by the University of Science, Engineering and Technology and are expected to serve as national centres for skills training, innovation and employment creation.

Professor Gomez said the centres are designed to provide modern and industry-focused learning environments equipped with laboratories, processing units, innovation hubs, incubation centres, engineering workshops and entrepreneurship facilities tailored to the needs of the agribusiness and fisheries sectors.

The facilities will also include classrooms, staff accommodation, crèches and multifunctional halls to promote inclusive and comprehensive training delivery.

"The initiative reflects government's commitment to youth empowerment, job creation and reducing dependency on foreign expertise through the development of skilled human capital aligned with national priorities," Professor Gomez said.

He added that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is at an advanced stage, while work on competency-based training programmes has already commenced.

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According to the Minister, efforts are also underway to train more TVET instructors who will support the effective operation of the centres once completed.

The validation meeting provided stakeholders with an opportunity to offer technical recommendations to ensure the designs meet national requirements and international standards.

Professor Gomez thanked development partners, technical experts and the host communities of Ndemban and Tujereng for their continued support towards the realisation of the project.

The establishment of the two centres is expected to play a critical role in equipping young Gambians with practical skills, supporting entrepreneurship and strengthening key sectors of the national economy.