Gambia: Int'l Media Youth Training On Global Development Initiative Opens in Beijing

The Global Development Initiative (GDI) was placed at the center of international media cooperation this week as officials and journalists from around the world gathered for the International Media Youth Training Programme on the GDI.

The programme, hosted under the framework of the China International Development Cooperation Agency's Global Development Promotion Center (GDPC), aims to build understanding of the GDI, strengthen South-South communication, and amplify the voices of the Global South.

In his address, Mr Lie Pili, Deputy Director General of GDPC, CIDCA, said the GDI, alongside the Global Security, Civilization, and Governance Initiatives, offers "a systematic Chinese solution" to common global challenges.

"Development is the master key to solving all problems," Lie said. As the first of the four initiatives, the GDI aligns with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

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Over the past five years, more than 90 countries and international organisations have signed cooperation agreements under the GDI. According to Lie, 83 countries and regions have carried out 1,800 cooperation projects across eight priority areas, including poverty reduction, food security, and pandemic response. He described these as "mutually beneficial and flourishing practical outcomes" that inject momentum into Global South development.

Lie said the 10-day training is designed as a platform for exchange and learning. Participants will engage with Chinese officials, universities, and institutions to gain insight into China's digital governance, modernisation, and role in the GDI.

He put forward three expectations: learn through reflection to become active participants in global development; serve as "bridges and communicators" to tell development stories from the Global South; and use the program to deepen friendships and cooperation among young people.

Hao Wei, Member of the Editorial Committee of CGTN and Chairman and CEO of CGTNC, welcomed participants on behalf of China Media Group. He noted this year marks the fifth anniversary of the GDI proposed by President Xi Jinping.

As CGTN's international arm with 6 TV channels, 75 radio frequencies, and content in 85 languages, and with CCTV+ serving 7,500 media partners in 180 countries, Hao said Chinese media are committed to telling stories of China's modernisation and GDI cooperation.

He urged participants to immerse themselves in China and experience the country as it truly is, adding that the best stories come from personal observation. "In the future, I look forward to seeing you present a China that is aesthetic, multidimensional, and dynamic."

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Dr Li Xiangyu, Director of GDPC, outlined the program agenda, which includes roundtables at China Agricultural University with the Youth Leaders Community for Global Development, visits to tech companies, and a study tour to Sanya, Hainan, and Muju to see ecological development.

Participants were asked to submit a study report and personal stories to deepen mutual understanding.

Speaking for participants, Alpha Karaga, CEO of STAR FM & TV, Gambia, said the training will equip media professionals with skills in digital communication and content development.

"At STAR TV Gambia, we firmly believe strategic partnerships are essential," he said, expressing appreciation to CGTN and CCTV+ and calling for expanded cooperation in content exchange and technology transfer.

Karaga concluded that media leaders share a responsibility to provide "accurate, balanced, credible, and constructive information" to promote understanding and sustainable development.

Organisers said the program reflects China's commitment to turning the GDI "from vision to action" through youth and media cooperation.

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