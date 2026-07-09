Namibia: Chinese Investors Urged to Explore Investment Opportunities in Namibia

9 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah continued her economic diplomacy drive in China, holding business-to-business meetings with leading Chinese companies to explore investment opportunities aligned with Namibia's development priorities.

Nandi-Ndaitwah met representatives of Sinomine Resources Group, Lovol Agricultural Equipment, China National Chemical Engineering Corporation and the China-Africa Development Fund in Beijing on Thursday to discuss potential partnerships, industrial cooperation and investment opportunities.

The discussions centred on attracting investment that supports the priorities of the eighth administration and contributes to Namibia's economic development.

"The engagements reaffirm Namibia's commitment to attracting quality investment, strengthening strategic partnerships and advancing inclusive economic growth that delivers tangible benefits for the Namibian people," the Presidency says in a statement.

The engagements form part of the president's state visit to China aimed at deepening economic ties, attracting investment and strengthening cooperation in key sectors of the economy.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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