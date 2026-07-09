Namibia: Nascam Gets N$1.7m for Music Research Project

A two-year partnership between Nascam and Unesco will invest N$1.7 million into research, copyright reform and digital innovation within Namibia's music industry.

The recently launched partnership aims to strengthen Namibia's music industry over the next two years.

The Planning, Research, Training and Information Centre, which has been launched in Windhoek, is supported under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

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The two-year initiative will establish a national evidence base for the music industry while introducing digital tools to improve copyright services and strengthen creators' rights.

Among its key components is the first nationwide mapping of Namibia's music industry across all 14 regions, which will produce a national music sector mapping report and a five-year strategic roadmap.

The project will also develop NamMusic Hub, an online platform where creators can register, access copyright information, and improve transparency in rights administration.

Regional copyright education workshops, entrepreneurship training and awareness campaigns are planned, alongside a national policy dialogue involving the government, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority, industry stakeholders and civil society to support reforms to Namibia's copyright framework.

Acting Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam) chief executive Ferdinand Gertze says the project marks a significant step in strengthening copyright administration.

"Nascam exists to ensure that Namibian music creators receive recognition and fair remuneration for their work.

This partnership with Unesco enables us to build the research, digital infrastructure, and institutional capacity needed to modernise copyright administration and create greater opportunities for artists throughout Namibia," he says.

Project manager Leake Ileka says the initiative will address longstanding gaps in industry data.

"For too long, decisions affecting the music industry have been made without comprehensive national data. This centre changes that," he says.

Ileka says the project aims to combine research with practical support for creators.

"Through nationwide research, digital innovation, and practical training, we are building an inclusive ecosystem that equips creators with the tools needed to participate fully in the creative economy."

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Ileka says the programme would prioritise young creators, women and artists outside major urban centres.

"Particular emphasis will be placed on young creators, women, and artists in underrepresented regions," he says.

Nascam says field research and stakeholder engagement will start immediately, followed by regional workshops and the development of NamMusic Hub.

The findings are expected to inform future cultural policy and contribute to the long-term development and sustainability of Namibia's music industry.