Africa: CAF to Launch Women's Afcon Spotlight Series With Exclusive Webinar On Friday

With just two weeks to go until the kick-off of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026, taking place from 26 July to 16 August, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) will launch the first edition of its Stars Spotlight Webinar Series on Friday, 10 July.

The inaugural French-language session will begin at 14:00 GMT (17:00 Cairo time) and will bring together some of Africa's leading women's football stars for an exclusive media engagement ahead of the continent's premier women's football competition.

A Star-Studded Panel

The webinar will provide media representatives and football stakeholders with a unique opportunity to interact directly with some of the players who will headline the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.

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The session will be hosted and moderated by renowned sports journalist Katty Touré and will feature the following players:

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné (Cameroon)

Chloé N'Gazi (Algeria)

Mama Diop (Senegal)

Bernadette Amani (Côte d'Ivoire)

Charlotte Millogo (Burkina Faso)

An Interactive Media Opportunity

In addition to discussing their preparations and expectations ahead of the tournament, the webinar will include an interactive live question-and-answer session, allowing accredited journalists and football stakeholders to engage directly with the players.

Editor's Note: Participation for the live Q&A session is limited, and registration is required.

Registration Details

Media representatives and football professionals wishing to participate are invited to register in advance.

Date: Friday, 10 July 2026

Time: 14:00 GMT / 17:00 Cairo Time

Registration: Interested participants are invited to click HERE to register.

For further information on the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026, or for media enquiries, please contact the CAF Communications Division.

-ENDS-

Media Enquiries:communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communications Division