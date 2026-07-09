South Africa: Media Statement - Home Affairs Committee Concludes Urgent Oversight Visit to Musina and Calls for Greater Investment in Border Security

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has successfully concluded its urgent two-day oversight visit to Musina, Limpopo, culminating in an inspection of operations at the Beit Bridge Port of Entry on Wednesday.

The purpose of the oversight visit was to assess the operational challenges facing the Border Management Authority (BMA) and other entities responsible for managing South Africa's busiest land border. The committee engaged with management, inspected facilities and observed border operations firsthand.

It emerged from the visit with a deeper appreciation of the critical role played by the BMA in safeguarding the country's borders, as well as the pressing need for adequate funding to strengthen its operational capacity. The oversight visit highlighted significant infrastructure, technological and human resource constraints that continue to hamper the BMA's effectiveness.

Among the key concerns raised was the limited availability of body-worn cameras for border guards. The committee was informed that only 40 body cameras are currently available for approximately 600 border guards deployed across South Africa's ports of entry and border law enforcement operations. The BMA expressed its intention for all operational field officials to be equipped with body cameras to improve accountability, transparency and officer safety.

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The committee also noted the urgent need for greater investment in modern technology to improve border security and facilitate legitimate movement of people and goods. At present, luggage carried on passenger buses departing South Africa is searched manually, with officials unable to inspect every item because of time constraints. This presents an operational vulnerability that could be addressed through appropriate scanning technology.

The committee further observed that staff shortages continue to place considerable strain on operations. Border guards are frequently required to perform immigration administrative functions, reducing the number of personnel available for frontline border protection duties. Members were also informed that the immigration office requires additional equipment and that some of its software systems have become outdated, affecting operational efficiency.

The oversight visit also revealed limitations in the technology currently available to frontline officials. The port of entry relies on a single mobile scanner powered by rechargeable batteries. When the battery is depleted, the scanner cannot be used until it has been fully recharged, disrupting inspection activities.

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In addition, the committee received a briefing on the deployment of drone technology for border surveillance. The BMA currently operates four drones nationally, with each drone requiring two qualified pilots, resulting in only eight drone pilots available across the country. While the drones are capable of covering distances of up to 10 kilometres and operating at an altitude of approximately 10 000 feet above ground level, the committee noted that the limited fleet constrains surveillance capabilities across South Africa's extensive borderline.

Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mosa Chabane, said the visit had reinforced the importance of providing the BMA with the resources required to fulfil its constitutional mandate. "Our oversight has demonstrated that BMA is making progress under difficult circumstances, but its effectiveness is being constrained by inadequate funding, insufficient personnel and outdated technology. If South Africa is serious about securing its borders while facilitating legitimate trade and travel, investment in the Authority cannot be delayed."

Mr Chabane said the committee was encouraged by the commitment and professionalism displayed by officials working under demanding conditions.

The committee will now compile a comprehensive oversight report detailing its observations, findings and recommendations. The report will be tabled before Parliament and will guide future engagements aimed at strengthening border governance, improving operational capacity and ensuring that BMA is adequately resourced to discharge its responsibilities effectively.