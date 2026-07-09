Namibia: City Police Traffic Tips - Drivers Fleeing Accident Scenes On the Rise

The trend of drivers fleeing the scene after being involved in accidents in Windhoek is growing and is a serious concern.

According to our statistics, Windhoek has seen an increase in road traffic crashes in the last month, some of which have resulted in loss of life, injury, and damage to both public and private property. Vulnerable road users bear the brunt of most injuries sustained in these crashes.

However, drivers involved in crashes are failing to fulfil their duties as drivers during an accident.

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The Road Traffic and Transport Act, 1999, clarifies drivers' duties in the event of an accident. Section 78 of the Act stipulates that a driver whose vehicle is involved in an accident on a public road which contributes to loss of life, injury, and damage to property or animal should immediately stop the vehicle, ascertain the nature and extent of any injury sustained by any person and assist those injured if it is possible to do so.

A driver also needs to ascertain the nature and extent of any damage sustained and provide their name, address and particulars of the vehicle driven by them if required to do so by anyone who provides reasonable grounds for requiring that information.

Should a driver be unable to provide their details at the accident scene due to injuries sustained in the accident, they may report the accident within 24 hours of its occurrence and provide the required information. The 24-hour period that the Act provides for what seems to have opened the door for drivers to flee accident scenes, which should not be the case.

In many cases, drivers may flee the scene because of the fear of arrest, as there may be alcohol involved.

It is, however, important to remind those particular drivers that they may face conviction for contravening section 78 (1) if it is proven in a court of law that, after the accident, they failed to either stop the vehicle, ascertain the nature and extent of injuries sustained, render assistance, or fled the scene for any reasons other than an injury that rendered them incapable of being at the scene and reporting the accident within 24 hours.

In the event of death or injury, failing to adhere to your duties as a driver may result in a fine not exceeding N$12 000, a maximum prison term of three years, or both.

In case of damage to property or animal, a maximum fine of N$4 000 or a prison term of not more than one year or both is what a driver faces should they be found guilty of failing to stop, ascertaining the nature and extent of the injuries sustained, and leaving the scene for any reasons other than an injury that prevents them from being present at the scene and also failing to report the accident within 24 hours.

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As road users, we are all responsible for safety on our roads, and should you witness anything that is out of the ordinary at an accident scene, it is part of your duty, as much as it is that of law enforcement, to ensure that it does not go unchecked.

To report any suspicious activities or emergencies, contact the Windhoek City Police Service on 061 302 302 or send an SMS to 4444.

* Sergeant Nqobizwe Shipanga write from the Public Relations and Community Policing Section of the Windhoek City Police Service eservice