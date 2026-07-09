Namibia: Disabled Face Education Barriers in Ohangwena

Eenhana — People with disabilities in the Ohangwena region continue to face significant barriers in accessing education due to a lack of specialised schools and adequately trained teachers.

The concerns were tabled by National Federation of People with Disabilities in Namibia (NFPDN) Ohangwena regional representative Matthew Hashoongo, to Ohangwena Governor Kadiva Hamutumwa while she was presenting her State of the Region Address. Hashoongo sought clarity on what interventions the governor and the regional leadership plan to implement to address the shortage of specialised schools and support services for people with disabilities in the region.

He said many people with disabilities in the region continue to experience hardships because the region lacks educational facilities that cater for learners with different disabilities.

Hashoongo pointed out that Ohangwena has only one specialised school, Usko Nghaamwa School, which was initially intended to serve learners with disabilities but currently caters only for learners with hearing impairments.

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"As a result, many learners with other forms of disabilities are referred to Eluwa Special School in the Oshana region. However, Eluwa has reached full capacity, leaving many children without places to continue their education," he said.

According to Hashoongo, the shortage of specialised schools has forced many children with disabilities to remain at home, depriving them of their constitutional right to education.

He further highlighted that mainstream schools are also struggling because most teachers have not received specialised training to teach learners with different disabilities.

"The region does not have schools staffed with teachers trained to educate children with different disabilities," he said.

Hashoongo also noted that it remains particularly difficult to support people with hearing, speech and communication impairments, who require sign language interpreters and other specialised services.

He stressed that children with disabilities should not be left at home to suffer simply because the region lacks institutions capable of accommodating their educational needs.

Responding to the concerns, Ohangwena Regional Director of Education Isack Hamatwi acknowledged that the shortage of specialised educational facilities remains one of the region's biggest challenges.

He explained that Ohangwena has one of the country's largest learner populations, placing immense pressure on the existing education infrastructure.

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Hamatwi revealed that he has repeatedly written to senior education authorities requesting funding and intervention to address the shortage but has yet to receive a response.

"I have written on two occasions requesting financial assistance to improve services for learners with disabilities, but those requests have not yielded any results," he said.

He added that proposals were also made to expand Usko Nghaamwa School so it could accommodate learners with a wider range of disabilities, rather than only those with hearing impairments. However, those proposals were also unsuccessful.

The education director said the region further proposed establishing two additional specialised schools, one at Okongo and another at Nafidi, but the plans have not materialised due to limited resources and competing priorities.

Responding to the questions, Hamutumwa thanked Hashoongo for bringing the matter to her attention and said her office would engage the relevant stakeholders to determine how best the issue could be addressed and improve access to education for people with disabilities in the region.