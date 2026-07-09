Namibia: Namdia Selects 32 Global Buyers for Namibian Diamonds

Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has chosen 32 international companies to purchase Namibian diamonds over the next three years, after receiving 75 applications in one of its most competitive client selection rounds.

The new client list will be in place for the 2026/27 to 2028/29 period.

In a media statement issued this week, Namdia's Public Relations and Communications Officer, Beverley Coussement, said applications had been received from companies in Namibia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Hong Kong, Israel, Singapore, the United States, Armenia, and Zimbabwe.

Following a detailed evaluation, Namdia selected 32 companies to become its official clients.

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The successful clients include six Namibian companies, namely Avalon Diamonds Namibia, Fine Star Jewellery and Diamonds Namibia, Gayane Trading, Sinco Investments, Stargems Manufacturing Namibia and AC Diam BV. Belgium had the highest number of successful applicants, followed by India and the UAE.

Namdia said the high number of applications reflects continued international confidence in Namibia's natural diamonds.

"The selection process attracted 75 applications from companies across the globe, underscoring the continued international confidence in the quality and value of Namibian natural diamonds," said Coussement.

The company congratulated the successful applicants and said it looks forward to building strong and transparent business relationships over the next three years.

"We look forward to building strong, transparent and mutually beneficial partnerships over the coming three years," noted Coussement.

The company also thanked all organisations that applied, saying the quality of applications reflected strong international demand for access to Namibia's diamonds.

"The calibre of applications received reflects the strong international demand for access to Namibia's exceptional natural diamonds. While not all applicants could be accommodated, Namdia encourages interested companies to participate in future client selection processes when applications reopen."

As Namibia's state-owned diamond marketing and sales company, Namdia said it remains committed to maximising long-term value from the country's diamond resources.

"Namdia remains committed to maximising long-term value from the country's diamond resources through responsible marketing, sound governance and strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic development," said the spokesperson.

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