South Africa: Four Ekurhuleni Officials Arrested During a Takedown Operation

9 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that four suspects were arrested overnight by the Commissions Recommendations Task Team during a takedown operation conducted in various parts of Johannesburg.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi was one of those arrested.

"Those arrested include current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. The suspects are expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate's Court this morning," the police said in a statement.

The police have also instructed former Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi to present herself at her nearest police station.

"The SAPS will provide further details once the suspects have appeared in court," the police said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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