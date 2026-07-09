South Africa: Five Police Sergeants in Court On Charges of Corruption

Five police sergeants attached to the Vanderbijlpark SAPS Task Team made their first court appearance at the Vanderbijlpark Regional Court this week on charges of corruption and extortion and their case was postponed to 13 July for further investigation.

The accused officials are Johannes Thakhisi (45), Ntombeko Seya (44), Mpho Molatedi (39), Nhlanhla Sithole (42) and Tlokotsi Kganya (36).

Their court appearance follows an investigation handled by the Hawks' Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) stemming from an incident which took place on 27 October 2024.

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"It is alleged that in 2024, the five members conducted a raid at a local business premises, Oreo Supermarket, under the pretext of searching for illicit cigarettes.

"The members then allegedly demanded gratification of R100 000 from the business owner to avoid arrest. Following negotiations involving a third party, the demanded amount was reduced to R25 000. The complainant secretly blew the whistle by contacting the Hawks' Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation," the police said in a statement.

An application for an undercover sting operation was immediately authorised. Despite the suspects not catching the bait and not collecting the cash on the day due to operational delays, the investigation continued rigorously.

"Further, reports of threats and intimidation against the complainant were added to the case file. Upon completion of the investigation, the case docket was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who authorised criminal prosecution.

"Summonses were successfully served on all five accused members on 18 June 2026, compelling their appearance in court this week," the police said.