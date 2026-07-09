South Africa: Commission to Hear Evidence On Anti-Corruption Disclosure Reforms

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will on Thursday hear evidence from an anti-corruption and governance expert on reforms needed to strengthen financial disclosure regimes for senior officials within South Africa's criminal justice system.

The testimony will focus on the effectiveness of existing disclosure requirements applicable to senior officers and whether they are adequate to detect and prevent corruption.

According to Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels, the expert will outline reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability to help combat the corrupt infiltration of the Criminal Justice System.

The evidence forms part of the Commission's ongoing inquiry into corruption and governance within the country's criminal justice institutions.