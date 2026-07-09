South Africa: Steering Committee to Accelerate R14.9bn Vaal-Gamagara Water Project

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has announced plans to establish a political steering committee to track progress on Phase 2 of the R14.9 billion Vaal-Gamagara Bulk Water Supply Scheme (VGBWSS), currently under implementation in the Northern Cape.

Mahlobo made the announcement after meeting various stakeholders in Kathu on Tuesday, alongside Northern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Bentley Vass, and Gamagara Local Municipality Executive Mayor Johannes Roman.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Vaal-Gamagara Water User Association, Vaal Central Water Board, Mining Labour Forum and Kalahari Water User Association to assess progress on the bulk water project.

Located in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, the VGBWSS is a landmark public-private partnership aimed at strengthening water security for communities, municipalities, mines, farmers and industries in the arid Northern Cape.

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The private sector, including mining companies, farmers and industrial water users, is contributing 56% of the project's funding, while government is providing the remaining 44%.

Phase 1 of the project, valued at R1.4 billion, was completed in 2022 and currently supplies water to municipalities, various mines, the agricultural sector and about 6 000 households in the Gamagara and Tsantsabane Local Municipalities.

Phase 2 includes the upgrade of the remaining 300-kilometre pipeline from the Vaal River Pump Station to Roscoe near Kathu, as well as associated water infrastructure, including pump stations and reservoirs. Once completed, the project is expected to improve water supply to municipalities, mines, farmers, and other industries within the John Taolo Gaetsewe District.

Mahlobo was briefed on the performance of the existing scheme, progress on the Phase 2 project, governance arrangements, implementation milestones and challenges affecting progress of the whole mega bulk water supply project.

Mahlobo said he was encouraged by improvements in the operation of the Gamagara Water Treatment Works, attributing the progress to the technical expertise provided by the Vaal Central Water Board.

"I am pleased to note that the management of the Gamagara Water Treatment Works has improved because of the technical capacity that the Vaal Central Water Board is bringing on board. I am told in the months of April, May and June, water supply to water users has been stable in terms of pumping and distribution."

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He added that he had inspected the Olifantshoek reservoir and was satisfied with the chlorination system installed to improve water quality issues.

The Deputy Minister said measures were also in place to ensure reliable water supply despite the province's harsh climatic conditions.

"Due to the extreme weather in the Northern Cape that could affect capacity, the Vaal Central Water has come up with what they call 'Trigger Response Plan', through which they will be working with municipalities and stakeholders to tackle any challenge that may arise. Water losses are also being addressed as there is an optimisation system in place," he said.

Mahlobo said finalising institutional arrangements remained a priority, including a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Water and Sanitation as the guarantor, Vaal Central Water as Asset Manager and the Mining Forum, to enable the Phase 2 to move with speed.

"It should not take us long to finalise issues of designs and water authorisations. Commitment on finances also needs to be finalised," the Deputy Minister said.

To fast-track progress on the project, Mahlobo said his office will set up a political steering committee in the Northern Cape where the project managers will be expected to submit monthly progress reports.

The Vaal-Gamagara Bulk Water Supply Scheme is regarded as a strategic infrastructure project aimed at improving long-term water security while supporting mining, agriculture, and industrial development in one of South Africa's driest provinces.