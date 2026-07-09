South Africa: Nzimande Calls for Science-Led Partnerships to Drive South Africa's Development

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has called for stronger science-centred public-private partnerships to drive development in the country.

Addressing the inaugural Science, Technology and Innovation Public Lecture at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, Nzimande said South Africa has a robust national system of innovation supported by government, universities, science councils and public agencies.

However, he stressed that public funding alone cannot deliver the innovation and economic resilience the country requires.

"At the same time, private-sector research driven solely by commercial interests may not adequately address the developmental priorities and public-good objectives central to South Africa's socioeconomic context," the Minister said.

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To bridge this gap, Nzimande said South Africa needs a science-centred public-private partnership model that combines public oversight and academic excellence with private-sector investment, commercialisation expertise and agility.

"Such a model should align public oversight and academic rigour with private-sector capital, commercialisation capability, and agility. Most importantly, it should place scientific research at the centre of national development," he said.

The Minister noted that while universities and science councils continue to produce world-class foundational science, many promising discoveries fail to progress beyond laboratory research and into commercial application.

At the same time, private companies are often reluctant to invest in early-stage, high-risk scientific research because of commercial pressures and shareholder expectations.

Nzimande said South Africa's science agenda is guided by the Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation (2022-2032), which shifts the focus beyond pure research towards technology commercialisation and innovation-led socioeconomic development in support of the National Development Plan.

The plan also seeks to develop the country's human capital and transform the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pipeline by improving racial, gender and spatial representation while strengthening advanced research capabilities through initiatives such as the Presidential PhD Programme.

In addition, he said, the Decadal Plan prioritises strengthening the foundational capabilities needed for the digital economy and building South Africa's digital sovereignty.

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The Minister acknowledged that implementing the vision would require managing institutional differences, as universities and science councils operate within frameworks of academic freedom, peer review and longer research timelines.

"A science-centred public-private partnership therefore needs effective facilitation mechanisms, such as jointly governed technology-transfer offices or special-purpose vehicles," he said.

Nzimande also emphasised that innovation must be inclusive and support transformation.

"Innovation cannot be confined to elite institutions or established firms and therefore, the model must also carry a clear transformation mandate and make it a measurable outcome.

"Every science-centred public-private partnership should support the development of researchers from historically disadvantaged backgrounds and integrate local small, medium, and micro enterprises into the supply chains of scientific hubs," the Minister said.