Zimbabwe: Opposition Coalition Launches Campaign to Overturn Mnangagwa's Constitutional Changes

A broad coalition of churches, labour unions, civic groups, students, war veterans and opposition political actors has launched a nationwide campaign to challenge Zimbabwe's newly enacted constitutional amendments in court and mobilise peaceful mass action, escalating resistance to legislation critics say entrenches President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule.

The coalition, Sungano yeVanhu-Ubumbano Lomphakathi (Alliance of the People), launched last week, announced on Wednesday that it was transforming itself into the Constitutional Restoration Movement, barely a day after President Mnangagwa signed Constitutional Amendment Act No. 6 of 2026, formerly Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3), into law.

The coalition, convened by Reverend Dr. Kupukwashe Mtata, brings together churches, constitutional advocacy groups, labour organisations, students, women's organisations, residents' associations, liberation war veterans, civic organisations and opposition political leaders who have jointly opposed the constitutional changes.

Prominent members include former Finance minister and top lawyer Tendai Biti, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Jameson Timba, Jacob Ngarivhume and Munyaradzi Gwisayi among others.

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The announcement marks the first coordinated response from the country's most influential anti-CAB3 coalition since the President assented to the controversial law.

"Our struggle was to defend the Constitution from an impending violation. Today, our struggle is to restore constitutional order," Mtata said at a press briefing held on Wednesday in the capital.

"Accordingly, Sungano yeVanhu-Ubumbano Lomphakathi today formally transitions into the Constitutional Restoration Movement and launches the Restore the Constitution Campaign."

The coalition said it had instructed its legal team to immediately file a Constitutional Court challenge seeking to invalidate the amendments.

"With Presidential assent now having been granted, the constitutional issues... have crystallised into a live constitutional controversy suitable for final judicial determination," the statement said.

"Sungano has therefore instructed its legal team to immediately institute proceedings before the Constitutional Court challenging the constitutional validity of Constitutional Amendment Act No. 6 of 2026."

Beyond the courts, the movement announced plans for nationwide civic mobilisation, including constitutional education programmes, public meetings, petitions, prayer gatherings, peaceful demonstrations and other lawful activities.

It also revealed that consultations had begun with churches, labour unions, students, women's groups, youth organisations, residents' associations, professional bodies, business leaders, traditional leaders, liberation war veterans and political formations ahead of coordinated nationwide peaceful mass action.

"Upon completion of these consultations, the nation will be informed of the agreed programme and the date on which the nationwide peaceful mass action will commence," the coalition said.

"Our objective is to ensure that this becomes the broadest constitutional mobilisation in Zimbabwe's democratic history."

The coalition stressed that its campaign would remain peaceful.

"Our methods shall remain peaceful. Our conduct shall remain disciplined. Our struggle shall remain constitutional. Violence has no place in constitutional restoration," Mtata said.

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The movement also appealed to regional and international bodies to support its campaign.

"We call upon SADC, the African Union and the international community to stand with the people of Zimbabwe as they peacefully pursue the restoration of constitutional democracy," the statement said.

CAB3 has become one of Zimbabwe's most divisive constitutional changes since the 2013 Constitution.

The law abolishes direct presidential elections, replacing them with an indirect system under which citizens will vote only for Members of Parliament, who will in turn elect the President in Parliament. It also extends the terms of the President and Members of Parliament from five to seven years.

Government and ZANU-PF argue the amendments will improve governance and reduce the costs associated with frequent elections.