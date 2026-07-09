Malawi: Bushiri Breaks Silence On 'Future President' Prophecy, Urges Prophets to Stop Dividing Malawi

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has distanced himself from political prophecies circulating on social media that predict he will become Malawi's future President, urging Malawians and fellow religious leaders to avoid debates that could deepen political divisions and instead focus on the country's pressing national challenges.

Bushiri's statement follows the circulation of a prophecy by fellow preacher Prophet Austin Liabunya, who claims that God has repeatedly revealed to him since 2014 that Bushiri is divinely chosen to become Malawi's future Head of State.

In the widely shared prophecy, Liabunya describes Bushiri as God's appointed leader who will rescue Malawi from its economic hardships and transform the country into a prosperous nation comparable to Singapore and Dubai. He further claims Bushiri is Malawi's "saviour," likening him to the biblical Moses and describing him as "Kamuzu Banda the Second."

Liabunya also alleges that Bushiri's legal and personal challenges, including those in South Africa, form part of God's plan to prepare him for national leadership. He further claims Bushiri has resisted the divine calling for years and warns that rejecting it could shorten his life, while accepting it would usher in a long period of leadership dedicated to transforming Malawi.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, in a statement released in response to the growing debate sparked by the prophecy, Bushiri neither endorsed nor commented directly on the substance of Liabunya's claims. Instead, he cautioned against allowing political prophecies to dominate public discourse.

"I have taken note of the ongoing debates on social media arising from political prophecies that have recently been made and posted about me by a fellow prophet," Bushiri said.

While reaffirming his belief in the prophetic ministry, Bushiri said political prophecies require exceptional caution because of their potential to influence public opinion and national stability.

"As a prophet myself, I have always approached political prophecies with great caution. Beyond the spiritual dimension, such messages carry the potential to influence public emotions, shape perceptions and, if not handled responsibly, create unnecessary divisions among citizens," he said.

Bushiri argued that Malawi should not be consumed by prophecy-driven political debates over who may or may not become the country's leader after the 2030 General Elections, saying the nation faces far more urgent challenges requiring unity and collective action.

"At this critical moment, the last thing we need are prophecy-driven political debates about who between John and Mary is more qualified to lead the country in the 2030 elections. Our nation has far more urgent and pressing matters that demand our collective attention, wisdom and unity," he said.

He said national attention should instead be directed towards addressing economic challenges and other issues affecting ordinary Malawians.

Bushiri noted that President Professor Peter Mutharika and his Cabinet were working with development partners, the private sector, civil society organisations and citizens to rebuild the economy and tackle pressing national challenges, including efforts to facilitate the return of Malawians stranded in South Africa.

"The challenges facing Malawians today require all of us to stand together and work collectively towards solutions. These are the conversations we should be having. These are the issues around which we should unite by discussing solutions, offering ideas and working together to improve the lives of our people," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The preacher concluded by appealing to fellow religious leaders to use their influence to promote peace, national unity and constructive dialogue rather than contribute to political polarisation.

"I therefore humbly appeal to my fellow men and women of God: let us use our voices to build bridges, strengthen unity and guide our people towards conversations that bring healing, hope and progress. Malawi needs our leadership now more than ever--not to deepen political divisions, but to inspire a shared commitment towards a better future," Bushiri said.

Bushiri's remarks come as political discourse surrounding the 2030 General Elections continues to gather momentum, with religious leaders increasingly finding themselves at the centre of public debate over prophecies relating to the country's political future.