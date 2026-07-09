Sudan: Prime Minister Meets African Union Envoy to Sudan

Khartoum — Prime Minister Prof. Kamil Idris on Thursday met with the African Union (AU) Envoy to Sudan, Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, in the presence of the Prime Minister's Adviser, Nizar Abdullah Mohamed.

Speaking to the press following the meeting, Ambassador Belaiche said the discussions focused on ways to advance peace in Sudan and strengthen coordination in support of efforts to restore stability and ease the humanitarian suffering caused by the war.

Belaiche said both sides stressed the importance of closer coordination to unify the various platforms and initiatives aimed at building a new phase of national consensus and lasting peace among all Sudanese. He added that he had listened with great interest to the Prime Minister's "valuable ideas and insightful views" presented during the meeting.

The AU envoy also revealed that senior African Union officials are expected to visit Sudan in the coming days to help develop a shared vision for achieving peace as quickly as possible, in line with the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Ambassador Belaiche praised Sudan's historic role, describing the country as "a gateway that has always remained open to all Africans and a longstanding pioneer of goodwill and prosperity across the African continent."