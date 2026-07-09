Uganda: Govt Fast-Tracks National IDs for Ugandans Repatriated From South Africa

Government has started the registration and issuance of National Identity Cards to Ugandans recently repatriated from South Africa as part of efforts to support their reintegration following xenophobic attacks.

The exercise, being conducted by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, targets more than 700 Ugandans who have returned home since last Friday under a government-led evacuation programme.

Besides acquiring National IDs, the returnees are receiving trauma counselling, psychological support, ideological orientation, and training on government wealth creation initiatives aimed at helping them rebuild their lives.

Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), Hellen Seku, said bringing NIRA services closer to the rehabilitation centre was a deliberate move to ensure all returnees access essential government services.

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"Most of them missed the national registration exercise because they had been living in South Africa. Without a National ID, it becomes difficult to access many services. We want them to fully reintegrate and benefit from all services available to Ugandans," Seku said.

She said several government agencies, including the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), mobile telecommunications companies, and financial institutions, had also provided services at NALI to ease the returnees' transition back into society.

The returnees are undergoing a structured programme covering patriotism, entrepreneurship, agriculture, financial literacy, and government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

Seku said the objective is to equip the returnees with skills and knowledge that will enable them to create sustainable livelihoods instead of seeking opportunities abroad under difficult conditions.

"We do not want them to return to their communities empty-handed. They should understand how government programmes work, how they can benefit from them, and how agriculture and enterprise can improve their livelihoods," she said.

She noted that many returnees arrived at NALI emotionally distressed after losing businesses, jobs, and property during xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

"When they first arrived, they were angry, traumatised, and uncertain about their future. Today, they are calmer, more hopeful, and appreciating the opportunities available in their own country," Seku added.

She revealed that some returnees had spent between 20 and 45 years in South Africa, while more than 216 children accompanying them were born there and had little knowledge of Uganda.

"They needed counselling, guidance, and a renewed sense of belonging. We are helping them rediscover their country and return to their communities as productive citizens rather than victims," she said.

Senior NIRA Registration Officer Capt. Darius Turyahikayo said the registration exercise had progressed smoothly, with more than 410 adults and children already registered.

"As NIRA, we register every Ugandan from birth. Many of these returnees missed previous registration exercises because they were abroad. Bringing these services closer to them ensures that no one is left behind," Turyahikayo said.

He assured the returnees that all eligible applicants would receive their National Identity Cards before leaving Kyankwanzi.

"Our Executive Director directed that every returnee should obtain an ID before departing this facility, and we are committed to fulfilling that promise," he said.

Seku commended President Yoweri Museveni for directing government institutions to support the repatriation and reintegration programme.

She described the returnees as "special visitors" of the President and said Museveni is expected to meet them during the programme's closing ceremony on July 17, 2026.

"His Excellency has demonstrated a fatherly heart by ensuring these Ugandans return home safely and receive every support necessary to begin life afresh," she said.

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She also praised the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NIRA, URSB, and NALI management for coordinating the rehabilitation programme.

Musician Billy Katumba, popularly known as Kasodde, said the programme had restored hope among many returnees after the traumatic experiences they endured in South Africa.

"We are being treated with dignity. The counselling has helped us recover emotionally, while the training has shown us opportunities we had never considered. Going straight home without this programme would have been very difficult," Katumba said.

He encouraged Ugandans still facing insecurity in South Africa to consider returning home and rebuilding their lives.

Many of the returnees lost businesses, employment opportunities, and homes during xenophobic unrest in South Africa, making the government's rehabilitation and reintegration programme a key step towards restoring their dignity and helping them begin a new chapter in Uganda.