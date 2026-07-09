Ethiopia Assumes Eastern Africa Power Pool Chairmanship, Pledges to Accelerate Energy Integration

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has assumed the chairmanship of the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) Council of Ministers, succeeding Egypt during the council's 22nd meeting held in Addis Ababa.

The East African nation also reaffirmed its commitment to advancing regional electricity integration and strengthening energy cooperation across the region.

Established in 2005 with seven founding members--Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Burundi, the EAPP has expanded into a 13-member regional platform dedicated to building an integrated electricity market and enhancing cross-border power trade.

Opening the meeting, Ethiopia's Minister of Water and Energy, Eng. Habtamu Itefa, said the EAPP was founded on the shared vision that regional cooperation is strengthened when sovereign states voluntarily commit to common rules and coordinated action.

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He pledged Ethiopia's full commitment to working closely with all member states to realize the organization's common objectives.

"Ethiopia remains committed to deepening collaboration with member states to accelerate regional power connectivity and advance the Eastern Africa Power Pool's vision of an integrated regional electricity market," the minister said.

The 22nd Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers and the 37th Steering Committee Meeting brought together ministers and senior energy officials to review key constitutional, legal and institutional matters, as well as measures aimed at accelerating regional electricity market development.

Participants are also examining proposed amendments to existing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), together with related administrative guidelines and regulatory frameworks, with final recommendations expected to be adopted following the deliberations.

Since its establishment, the EAPP has played a pivotal role in expanding cross-border electricity infrastructure and power trade across the region.

Among its flagship achievements are the Ethiopia-Kenya electricity interconnection, plans to extend the transmission network toward Tanzania, and broader initiatives to strengthen regional electricity exchange.

Assuming the rotating chairmanship places Ethiopia at the forefront of efforts to promote reliable, affordable and sustainable energy cooperation, reinforcing the country's growing role in driving regional integration, energy security and economic development across Eastern Africa.