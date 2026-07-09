Ethiopia: Mesob Fundamentally Changed Public Service, Says Civil Service Commissioner

Addis Ababa — The MESOB one-stop service is a lasting legacy that has fundamentally changed public service delivery, Federal Civil Service Commissioner Mekuria Haile said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the Commissioner noted that modernizing public service delivery is indispensable for unlocking socio-economic growth.

Consequently, the government has placed focus on executing deep-rooted civil service restructuring designed to enhance institutional efficiency and responsiveness.

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According to him, the Commission has therefore prioritized the building of robust institutions, optimizing administrative structures, embedding merit-based recruitment, and cultivating a highly inclusive and diverse civil service workforce.

Among these reforms, the Commissioner highlighted the recently rolled-out the MESOB one-stop service as a flagship intervention uniquely designed to streamline administrative processes.

The multi-service MESOB center became operational on April 26, 2025, with 106 centers across the various regions, he added.

In addition to these, three mobile service units and an integrated digital application, named the Integrated Digital Service App, have been successfully deployed.

These dynamic access centers are currently providing swift, transparent, and highly efficient services to the public.

The operationalization of these systems has drastically improved delivery metrics, Commissioner Mekuria explained, adding that by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, public trust in government institutions has substantially risen.

Recent feedback assessments indicate that the satisfaction of citizens with the program has reached 98.8 percent, the Commissioner said.

Beyond significantly driving down transaction costs and wait times, the MESOB model has fostered a renewed culture of hospitality among civil servants, while simultaneously improving the ease of doing business to attract investments.

Beneficiaries utilizing the federal mobile units on their part testified that the unified service delivery approach has effectively cut red tape while saving time.