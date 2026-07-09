Algeria: President Tebboune Presides Over Annual Graduation Ceremony At Cherchell Military Academy

Cherchell — The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired Thursday, at Cherchell Military Academy "Late President Houari Boumediene," in Tipaza, the annual ceremony for the graduation of the 2026 classes, named after the late President, Mujahid Liamine Zeroual.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic awarded ranks and presented diplomas to the top-ranking graduates.

He presented a diploma to the top graduate of the Master's cycle officers' class, then conferred the rank of second lieutenant and the Academy's sword on the top graduate of the Basic Training program.

The President of the Republic also presented a diploma to the top graduate of the Common Basic Military Training program from friendly and fraternal countries.

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The President of the Republic then approved naming the 57th Basic Training class after the late President, Mujahid Liamine Zeroual, before attending military parades performed by various People's National Army (PNA) units, reflecting a high level of precision and professionalism.

The ceremony was attended by senior State officials, the government's members, and senior officers and staff of the People's National Army (PNA).

The President of the Republic had arrived earlier at the Academy, where he was welcomed by General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the PNA.

The President of the Republic listened to the national anthem and reviewed detachments from the PNA's various forces, who rendered him honors.

The President of the Republic paid tribute to the memory of late President Houari Boumediene, after whom the Military Academy is named, laid a wreath at the commemorative stele, and recited the Fatiha, the first chapter of the Holy Quran.