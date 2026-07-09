Namibia Tells China to Add Value, Not Just Extract

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged Chinese investors to move beyond extracting Namibia's natural resources and instead invest in local value addition, saying the country will prioritise projects that create jobs and industrialise the economy.

Addressing the Namibia-China Business Forum in Beijing on Thursday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia is seeking partnerships that establish processing plants, manufacturing industries and technology transfer rather than exporting raw materials.

"For too long our mining sector was more on extraction and export of raw materials, a system that did not work for us," she said.

She said despite Namibia's vast mineral wealth, many citizens remain unemployed and poor, making local beneficiation a government priority.

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The president invited Chinese companies to invest in processing facilities, industrial ecosystems and component manufacturing, saying Namibia aims to export value-added products instead of primary commodities.

She also highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, digital infrastructure, health and skills development, describing Namibia as a strategic gateway to regional markets through the Southern African Development Community, the Southern African Customs Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Nandi-Ndaitwah encouraged Namibian businesses to capitalise on China's expanded zero-tariff access for qualifying African exports by increasing production, investing in value addition and meeting international export standards.

She concluded by inviting Chinese investors to "come and manufacture in Namibia, come and process in Namibia, come and innovate in Namibia", stressing that the country is ready for long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.