Namibia: Make Talent Development Part of Your Ai Strategy

When you use artificial intelligence (AI) to make your organisation leaner, it's easy to focus on the efficiency you're gaining rather than the human capabilities you're losing.

If you cut the roles where future leaders gain experience, you'll create leadership gaps that won't be visible for years. As you redesign work, make talent development part of your AI strategy.

Redesign entry-level roles: Treat early-career positions as capability-building experiences, not just sources of output.

Give employees opportunities to solve problems, navigate ambiguity, build relationships, and exercise judgement alongside AI.

Build structured knowledge transfer: Don't rely on informal learning. Pair less-experienced employees with seasoned colleagues, create intentional shadowing opportunities, and recognise teaching as a valued part of performance.

Protect your talent pipeline: As you hand off entry-level tasks to AI, document the human capabilities that were previously necessary to do the job.

This will help you identify which skills are disappearing and where development pathways have broken down. Then invest before those gaps lead to leadership shortages.

- Adapted from 'Your Talent Strategy Has to Keep Up with Your AI Transformation' by Jenny Fernandez.