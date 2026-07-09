Namibia: Shell Contract Ends As Deepsea Mira Heads to Walvis Bay for Upgrades

9 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Deepsea Mira drilling rig has completed its offshore Namibia drilling campaign for Shell and is heading to Walvis Bay for planned upgrades and modifications ahead of its next assignment.

The semi-submersible rig, owned by Northern Ocean and managed by Odfjell Drilling, completed its contract on 2 July, having commenced operations on 4 April.

Northern Ocean says Shell did not exercise its option for a second exploration well, bringing the campaign to a close after a single-well programme.

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The company says the extended contract generated about US$31 million in revenue, which will be recognised in its second-quarter 2026 financial results, while operating costs remained in line with expectations.

Following completion of the campaign, the Deepsea Mira is being demobilised to Walvis Bay, where it will undergo planned upgrades and modifications before returning to the market.

Northern Ocean says it is actively marketing the rig for new contracts and remains encouraged by demand for harsh-environment drilling units.

Based on current market conditions, the company expects the Deepsea Mira to secure a new contract during the second half of 2026.

The Deepsea Mira is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling rig built on the Moss Maritime CS60 design.

It is capable of operating in water depths of up to about 3km and is fully winterised to meet the requirements of harsh-environment drilling, including operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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