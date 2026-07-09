Namibia: Afrostud, Parul University Prepare Namibian Students for India

About 25 Namibian students admitted to Parul University in India for the 2026 academic year received a pre-departure orientation on Saturday to prepare them for their studies abroad.

The orientation programme, hosted by the Afrostud Educational Consult and Parul University, brought together 20 students and their parents where they had an opportunity to interact with the Afrostud team and fellow students.

The majority of the students secured funding through the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), while a few are self-sponsored.

Speaking during the programme Afrostud spokesperson Ajay Barot congratulated the students on securing their admissions and encouraged them to embrace the opportunities that await them in India.

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Afrostud founder Karen Janecki applauded students for their determination and urged them to serve as proud ambassadors of Namibia during their studies.

She assured parents that the consultancy would continue supporting students from admission through to graduation.

The orientation was facilitated by professor Ankitkumar Brahmbhatt, assistant director in the office of international affairs at Parul University, who provided students and parents with detailed guidance on every stage of the transition to studying in India.

The session covered key topics including India's reputation as a leading global destination for higher education, academic opportunities available at the university, student visa requirements, travel preparations, airport reception, university policies, accommodation, healthcare, student support services, safety, cultural adaptation, and expectations for academic success.

Students and parents also participated in an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing them to clarify

concerns ahead of departure.

The university also announced a 50% tuition scholarship, a free one-way international flight ticket, one year of free medical insurance and a complimentary SIM card with one year's data as part of the university's commitment to making international education more accessible and affordable.

The consult continues to play a leading role in connecting Namibian students with quality international education opportunities by providing career guidance, university placement, admissions support, visa assistance, and comprehensive pre-departure services through its partnership with Parul University.

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The successful orientation is a shared commitment of Afrostud Educational Consult and Parul University to ensure every student begins their international education journey with confidence, clarity, and the support needed to succeed.