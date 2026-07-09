South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Welcomes Extension of Madlanga Commission Report Deadline

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, has noted and welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa's extension of the final report deadline for the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

The Commission will now submit its report on Monday, 16 November 2026, instead of 31 August. The extension granted by the President sets an evidence deadline of Friday, 2 October 2026, and a reporting deadline of Monday, 16 November, to allow the Commission enough time to properly conclude its work.

The extension allows the Commission to hear evidence on all of the matters listed before it and without it would leave its work unfinished. Mr Nqola said the granting of the extension is a clear indication of the President's appreciation of the Commission's sterling work.

The magnitude of the Commissions work meant that the "granting of the extension of the report deadline by the President was inevitable. We are looking forward with certainty to the delivery of an impeccable report, which will add value to the transformation of our police and judicial systems," said Mr Nqola.