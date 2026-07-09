South Africa: Media Advisory - Speaker Didiza to Hold High-Level Engagement With Institutions Supporting Democracy, Ministers and Chairpersons of Committees On the Kader Asmal Report

9 July 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, will on Thursday 16 July 2026 convene a high-level consultative engagement with the heads of institutions supporting democracy (ISDs), the relevant Cabinet ministers and chairpersons of committees as part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Kader Asmal Report.

Among the objectives of the engagement is to mark a significant step in the 7th Parliament's commitment to strengthening the governance, accountability, and independence of ISDs. The meeting is a sequel to Speaker Didiza's engagements with ISD executives last year and will focus on translating agreed outcomes into concrete programmes of action.

Discussions during the engagement include consideration for progress and draft resolutions on the following priority areas:

  • Shifting of ISD budgets from the executive to Parliament
  • Harmonising statutory appointment and removal procedures across ISD
  • Accessibility of ISDs, particularly in rural and marginalised communities
  • Consolidation of human rights bodies and improved coordination
  • Institutional governance, including the development of a Commissioners Handbook
  • Formalising the Forum on Institutions Supporting Democracy (FISD)

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The engagement, which will be closed, will culminate in a media briefing to communicate its key outcomes and decisions.

The engagement is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Time: 08:30 - 16:00 (followed by a media briefing)

Venue: AGSA Offices, Lynwood, Pretoria

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: Members of the media wishing to cover the media briefing schedule at the conclusion of the engagement (around 4 pm) must contact Ms Masego Dlula on 081 716 9398 or mdlula@parliament.gov.za

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.