South Africa: Media Advisory - Speaker Didiza to Hold High-Level Engagement With Institutions Supporting Democracy, Ministers and Chairpersons of Committees On the Kader Asmal Report

press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, will on Thursday 16 July 2026 convene a high-level consultative engagement with the heads of institutions supporting democracy (ISDs), the relevant Cabinet ministers and chairpersons of committees as part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Kader Asmal Report.

Among the objectives of the engagement is to mark a significant step in the 7th Parliament's commitment to strengthening the governance, accountability, and independence of ISDs. The meeting is a sequel to Speaker Didiza's engagements with ISD executives last year and will focus on translating agreed outcomes into concrete programmes of action.

Discussions during the engagement include consideration for progress and draft resolutions on the following priority areas:

Shifting of ISD budgets from the executive to Parliament

Harmonising statutory appointment and removal procedures across ISD

Accessibility of ISDs, particularly in rural and marginalised communities

Consolidation of human rights bodies and improved coordination

Institutional governance, including the development of a Commissioners Handbook

Formalising the Forum on Institutions Supporting Democracy (FISD)

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The engagement, which will be closed, will culminate in a media briefing to communicate its key outcomes and decisions.

The engagement is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Time: 08:30 - 16:00 (followed by a media briefing)

Venue: AGSA Offices, Lynwood, Pretoria

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: Members of the media wishing to cover the media briefing schedule at the conclusion of the engagement (around 4 pm) must contact Ms Masego Dlula on 081 716 9398 or mdlula@parliament.gov.za