South Africa: Media Alert - Cogta Committee to Visit Impendle Local Municipality Following Provincial Intervention

press release

The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Public Administration (Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements and Water & Sanitation) will tomorrow, Friday, 10 July 2026, conduct an oversight visit to Impendle Local Municipality following the invocation of Section 139(1)(b) of the Constitution by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government.

The provincial intervention was instituted in response to persistent failures in financial management, prolonged vacancies in critical senior management positions and ongoing political instability that have undermined the municipality's ability to fulfil its constitutional obligations and deliver essential services to residents.

As part of the oversight programme, the committee will engage with the political parties represented in the municipal council, business organisations, civil society organisations and representatives of women and youth to gather their perspectives on the intervention. The committee will also meet with the provincial executive to assess progress made since the intervention was implemented and to evaluate measures introduced to restore stability and improve governance.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the oversight visit is aimed at assessing both the rationale for the intervention and its implementation.

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"Our visit is intended to obtain the views of both internal and external stakeholders on the necessity of the intervention, the processes followed in instituting it, and the measures being implemented to address the underlying causes that necessitated provincial intervention. Ultimately, our responsibility is to ensure that the municipality is able to provide quality and sustainable services to the residents it serves."

The oversight visit also follows the recent announcement by the National Treasury to temporarily withhold Impendle Local Municipality's July 2026 equitable share allocation, underscoring the seriousness of the municipality's governance and financial challenges.

Through this engagement, the committee seeks to determine whether the intervention is achieving its intended objectives, identify any remaining obstacles to recovery, and ensure that appropriate governance, financial management and service delivery mechanisms are being strengthened for the benefit of the people of Impendle.

Details of the visit

Date: Friday, 10 July 2026

Time: 08:30

Venue: Impendle Municipal Council Chambers