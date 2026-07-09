Sudan: Finance Minister - Government-Private Sector Partnership Key to Securing Strategic Commodities

- Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, said strengthening the partnership between the government and the private sector is fundamental to securing strategic commodities, stabilizing markets, meeting the needs of citizens and productive sectors, supporting economic stability, and advancing development.

During a meeting at the ministry with the leadership of the Sudanese Federation of Chambers of Commerce, the minister discussed ways to strengthen coordination between the government and the national private sector and the commercial sector's role in ensuring uninterrupted supplies of essential goods.

He stressed the government's commitment to ensuring the smooth importation of petroleum products and maintaining adequate supplies and stable prices because of their importance in meeting citizens' needs, supporting productive and industrial sectors, and ensuring reliable electricity supplies.

The minister also emphasized the importance of continued coordination with the private sector in implementing policies aimed at ensuring the availability of strategic commodities and fostering an investment-friendly economic environment.

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Federation Chairman Ali Salah Ali reaffirmed the private sector's commitment to coordinating with government institutions to ensure a stable supply of petroleum products and maintain market stability.

Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening coordination and partnership to improve supply chains, stabilize markets, and support overall economic stability.