Sudan: Foreign Minister Stresses Alignment of Humanitarian Programs With National Priorities

- Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Ambassador Mohieddin Salem received a joint delegation from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed the objectives of the joint visit, including strengthening strategic cooperation on refugee health, supporting healthcare services for conflict-affected populations, and enhancing coordination with national authorities and international partners.

The minister reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to continued cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies, stressing that humanitarian and development programs should be aligned with national priorities and the government's plans for stability, recovery, and reconstruction.

He noted that proposals to integrate refugees into Sudan's national health system require further consultations with the relevant national authorities, given the security and humanitarian challenges resulting from the war.

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The meeting also reviewed reports issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sudan, with the Sudanese side stressing that such reports should be based on accurate data and reliable information that objectively and impartially reflect the realities on the ground, while also highlighting the country's positive developments.

For their part, the delegation members expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended by the Sudanese government, reaffirming the commitment of both UNHCR and the World Health Organization (WHO) to continue working closely with the national authorities to strengthen humanitarian and health responses and support the country's recovery and stabilization efforts.