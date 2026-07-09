Sudan: Foreign Minister, FAO Discuss Cooperation to Support Recovery and Agricultural Development

8 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, July 7, 2026 (SUNA) - Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Ambassador Mohieddin Salem met on Tuesday with AbdulHakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in the presence of the FAO Representative in Sudan.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in support of recovery, reconstruction, and implementation of the Interim Cooperation Framework between the Government of Sudan and the United Nations.

The minister stressed the importance of agriculture as a key driver of the national economy, highlighting Sudan's vast agricultural potential and emphasizing the need to channel international support toward agricultural infrastructure development, capacity building, and increased productivity.

For his part, Elwaer outlined FAO's plans to launch its Country Programming Framework for Sudan, aimed at aligning the organization's programs with national priorities in economic recovery, resilience, and the development of sustainable agrifood systems. He also noted growing interest among partners and donors in supporting Sudan's agricultural sector.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued coordination to ensure FAO programs align with Sudan's national priorities and contribute to recovery, food security, and sustainable agricultural development.

Read the original article on SNA.

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