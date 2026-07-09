Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Supporting Sudan Medical Council

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris praised the performance of the Sudan Medical Council over the past period and directed the relevant authorities to remove all obstacles hindering its work.

The remarks came during a meeting in Khartoum on Tuesday with the Secretary-General of the Sudan Medical Council, Dr. Hiba Yassin Abu Turki, in the presence of Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohammed.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the Sudan Medical Council to enable it to carry out its mandate effectively.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr. Hiba Abu Turki said she briefed the Prime Minister with a report on the council's performance covering the period from July 9, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

She noted that during that period, the council issued more than 32,000 medical certificates for physicians, conducted professional licensing examinations for more than 12,000 doctors at over 16 examination centers, including 11 inside Sudan and five abroad, and verified more than 3,900 medical certificates for regulatory authorities worldwide.