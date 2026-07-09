Sudan: Committee Preparing Sudan's Fourth UPR National Report Holds First Meeting

The committee responsible for preparing Sudan's Fourth National Report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism held its first meeting on Tuesday, chaired by the head of the Legal Sector and Rapporteur of the National Human Rights Mechanism.

The committee reviewed Justice Ministerial Decision No. 40 of 2026 establishing the committee and outlining its mandate, including preparing the Fourth National Report, collecting data, consulting government institutions and stakeholders, and adopting a consultative approach to the drafting process.

The report is being prepared as part of Sudan's participation in the fourth UPR cycle during the 54th session in Geneva. The meeting also reviewed implementation of recommendations accepted following Sudan's third review in 2022, during which the country received 283 recommendations, accepted 244, and took note of 39.

Committee Rapporteur Khadija Al-Fadil Mousa briefed members on the UPR process and the procedures for preparing the report.

Participants also discussed data collection, classification, analysis, stakeholder consultations, and the formation of subcommittees for information gathering, drafting, and logistical support to ensure timely submission of the report.