Sudan: Industry Minister Stresses Scientific Planning for Khartoum's Industrial Cities

8 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Industry and Trade Mahasin Ali Yaqoub stressed the need to adhere to scientific principles when planning new industrial cities, emphasizing the importance of adopting modern approaches to develop and rehabilitate existing industrial zones in Khartoum State. She also reaffirmed her full support for the industrial and commercial programs of the Khartoum State Investment Commission.

The remarks came during her meeting in Khartoum with Khartoum State Investment Commissioner Ihab Hashim to discuss ways of coordinating support for the commission's plans for the industrial investment sector, particularly reconstruction programs.

The minister commended the Investment Commission's role in creating an attractive investment environment through streamlined procedures and incentive packages, as well as the state's enabling infrastructure that meets investors' expectations.

She also underscored the need to establish effective coordination mechanisms, align laws and regulations with the relevant authorities involved in industrial investment, and address the challenges facing the sector.

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For his part, the Khartoum State Investment Commissioner said the commission's approach focuses on simplifying and facilitating the approval process for investment projects. He noted that ambitious plans have been prepared to address key impediments facing the industrial sector, including electricity, water, and sanitation services, in addition to establishing specialized departments for industrial zones.

He also affirmed the commission's readiness to exchange information and ideas with the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The two sides agreed to establish a joint coordination mechanism comprising experts, specialists, and technical professionals to advance the industrial sector during the post-war reconstruction phase in Khartoum State.

Read the original article on SNA.

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