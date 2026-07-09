Ghana: Police Re-Arrest Fugitive Jailbird After 7 Years

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a fugitive convicted seven years after he absconded following his conviction by the Accra High Court.

Mr Eric Afoakwa, the convict also known as "Chad", was arrested on Sunday while allegedly preparing to leave the country and would be handed over to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to continue the enforcement of the court's judgment.

He was convicted of money laundering, defrauding by false pretences, forgery of official documents and tax evasion,

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A statement issued by the Police said the arrest was carried out on July 6 by personnel from the Anti Armed Robbery Unit acting on the directive of the Inspector General of Police.

It stated that Afoakwa was convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court in 2019 and found guilty on five out of six counts, including money laundering, defrauding by false pretences, forgery of official documents and tax evasion.

The statement continued that the court, presided over by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa, sentenced him to eight years' imprisonment on the offences, with the sentences to run concurrently.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the court ordered him to refund $132,660 to the complainant in the case.

According to the Police, Afoakwa went into hiding after the judgment and was subsequently declared wanted by EOCO, which appealed to the public for information that could lead to his arrest.

The statement further indicated that intelligence gathered by the Police led to his arrest while he was allegedly making arrangements to leave the country.

It said the convict would be transferred to EOCO to facilitate the execution of the court's orders and other legal processes relating to the case.

The Police reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with EOCO and other state institutions to track down fugitives and ensure they faced justice.