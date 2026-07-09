Ghana: Black Queens Coach Names Provisional Wafcon 2026 Squad

Black Queens Head Coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, has named a 27-player provisional squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The squad features a blend of experienced and emerging talents drawn from clubs across the best leagues.

Players invited include Cynthia Konlan Fiindib, Osman Huzeima, Benedicte Simon, Josephine Bonsu, Captain Portia Boakye, Susan Ama Duah, Abena Anoma Opoku and Grace Asantewaa.

Others are Linda Owusu, Evelyn Badu, Princess Marfo, Alice Kusi, Sharon Sampson, Ajegipina Zakaria, Afi Amenyeku, Comfort Yeboah, Anasthesia Achiaa amd Ernestina Abambilla.

The rest are Alex Tay, Louisa Aniwaa, Jennifer Cudjoe, Wasima Mohammed, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Stella Nyamekye, Princella Adubea, Doris Boaduwaa and Abigail Kim.

The Black Queens will soon resume camping in readiness for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations which is slated for Morocco.

Ghana will compete in Group D, where they face Cape Verde on July 29, Cameroon on August 2, and Mali on August 6, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.