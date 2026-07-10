Congo-Kinshasa: Use of Explosive Weapons 'Must Stop' in Eastern DR Congo - Türk

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urged the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group to cease hostilities as he deplored recent civilian deaths on Thursday.

The most recent conflict in the eastern DRC began in 2021 when the Rwandan-backed and Tutsi-led M23 militia took up arms against the Congolese military. The fighting, which traces back to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda has already displaced more than eight million people during decades of conflict.

Clashes between the Congolese army and M23 have recently escalated in the South Kivu province, with both sides using armed drones, heavy artillery and other explosive weapons in civilian-populated areas, killing many civilians and livestock and destroying homes.

"It is deeply troubling that despite the agreements reached as part of the ongoing peace processes, fighting continues unabated in eastern DRC - killing, injuring and displacing civilians and destroying livelihoods," Mr. Türk said.

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Growing displacement fears

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed by the DRC and Rwanda in December that aimed to end hostilities and begin cooperation on the minerals trade, fighting has continued and both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement.

In February, the UN launched a fact-finding mission to investigate "serious human rights violations" committed by several armed groups in eastern DRC, including sexual violence, summary executions, forced disappearances, attacks on journalists and bombings of refugee camps.

Although more than one million refugees have already fled the vast Central African nation, Mr. Türk said there are growing fears that even more civilians could be displaced, which could lead to more violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.

"Both parties to the conflict and their allies have clear obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure safe, rapid and unhindered access to humanitarian aid to all those in need," the human rights chief said

Call for action

The High Commissioner urged Rwanda to cease its support for M23, which Rwanda continues to deny despite substantial evidence produced by UN-mandated experts closely monitoring the situation.

Mr. Türk added that Rwanda must withdraw its forces from the DRC and that Congolese authorities must demobilise, disarm and repatriate members of the largely Hutu FDLR armed group, many of whose founders were refugees from Rwanda.

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Mr. Türk also urged regional actors and the international community to act promptly to prevent further violence and civilian deaths in South Kivu.

"The use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas has devastating consequences and must stop," Mr. Türk said.