Ethiopian PM Says Sudan, Eritrea and TPLF Pose No Threat to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa / Khartoum — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has dismissed concerns over an alleged alliance between Sudan, Eritrea and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), insisting the grouping poses no threat to Ethiopia's sovereignty.

Speaking during the 30th regular session of Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives on Tuesday, Abiy said his government was strengthening the country's defensive capabilities and remained confident in its ability to protect Ethiopia's territorial integrity.

Abiy told lawmakers that Ethiopia had "no fear" of any alliance involving Eritrea, the TPLF and Sudan, even if other actors joined them. He added that Ethiopia was continuing to build its capacity to defend itself and would act when necessary.

His remarks came amid growing speculation among regional observers that Sudan, Eritrea and the TPLF have developed a tactical alignment. Abiy acknowledged that the three sides had cooperated in the campaign that toppled Ethiopia's Derg regime in 1991 but argued that such an alliance could not produce the same outcome today.

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The prime minister also claimed that unnamed external actors were backing the alleged alliance, but did not identify them.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Addis Ababa and Khartoum. Sudan has repeatedly accused the Ethiopian government of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), alleging that the group operates a camp in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, located in northwestern Ethiopia along the Sudanese border, and launches drones from a base in Bahir Dar. Ethiopia has denied supporting either side in Sudan's conflict.

The RSF has previously accused Tigray fighters of taking part in military operations alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), particularly during fighting in central and eastern Sudan.

Videos shared on social media by residents have also claimed that Tigray fighters remain in El Gezira state, where they have been accused of carrying out attacks against civilians. Radio Dabanga has not been able to independently verify those claims.

Relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea have also deteriorated in recent months after a sharp rift between the former wartime allies, fuelled in part by disagreements over Ethiopia's ambitions for access to the Red Sea.