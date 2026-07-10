Rwanda: Major Water Projects to Double Supply By 2029

The government expects to increase treated water production capacity from more than 367,000 cubic metres per day in 2026 to over 688,000 cubic metres per day by 2029 through a series of major water infrastructure projects.

ALSO READ: Karenge water treatment plant set to quadruple capacity after $52m upgrade

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva said the projects include expanding and rehabilitating water treatment plants and distribution networks, while cutting non-revenue water, water lost before reaching consumers from 35 per cent to 25 per cent by 2029.

"The long-term target is to reduce water losses to 5 per cent by 2050, similar to levels achieved in some developed countries," he said.

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ALSO READ: WASAC plans major Nzove upgrade as Kigali water demand surges

Among the flagship projects is the expansion of the Nzove III Water Treatment Plant, whose capacity will rise from 40,000 cubic metres to 65,000 cubic metres per day by September 2026.

Preparations are also underway for the construction of Nzove IV, which will add 150,000 cubic metres of treated water per day. The plant is expected to be completed by December 2029.

The Karenge Water Treatment Plant is also being rehabilitated, with its capacity set to increase from 12,000 cubic metres to 48,000 cubic metres per day by January 2029.

"As part of efforts to strengthen the country's resilience, the Government continues to invest in basic infrastructure, particularly water and energy. These services are essential for improving citizens' welfare, supporting industrial operations, promoting trade and achieving sustainable development," Nsengiyumva said.

He acknowledged that water shortages, particularly during the current dry season, continue to affect many households.

According to the Prime Minister, the shortages are driven by climate change, declining river levels during dry seasons, rapid population growth that has outpaced investment in water infrastructure, and ageing distribution systems that result in significant water losses.

To ease the situation, the Government has introduced water rationing in affected areas while encouraging households to use available water more efficiently.

The Government is also stepping up efforts to rehabilitate and expand rural water supply systems as part of its target to achieve universal access to clean water by 2030.

The programme targets more than 2,900 villages (Imidugudu) that currently lack reliable access to clean water.

According to the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), 55 rural water supply systems are currently under rehabilitation across 13 districts, including Rutsiro, Rusizi, Huye, Bugesera, Nyamagabe, Gakenke, Nyabihu, Ruhango, Nyaruguru and Kayonza.

The first phase was scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. A second phase, due by the end of 2029, will rehabilitate 67 additional systems in districts including Kirehe, Rwamagana, Kamonyi, Muhanga, Nyanza, Gisagara, Rubavu, Musanze, Nyagatare and Burera.

The projects mainly focus on rural areas where many water systems have either deteriorated or are no longer operational.

Under the national strategy for universal water access by 2030, Rwanda plans to rehabilitate 1,785 water networks and extend pipelines by 4,637 kilometres.

Several treatment plants will also be upgraded or newly constructed, increasing national daily treated water production capacity to 688,686 cubic metres.

WASAC said comprehensive records on how long some water systems have remained non-functional are limited because they were previously managed under a decentralised system with inconsistent maintenance records.

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During the discussions, Senator Alphonse Nkubana urged the Government to adopt modern technology to curb water losses.

"A lot of water is being lost before it reaches consumers. At least four litres out of every 10 are lost. We need strong measures and technology to address this challenge," he said.

MP Christine Bakundufite called for greater investment in rainwater harvesting.

"This water can be used for many purposes, yet it simply flows away, damaging roads and bridges," she said.

Responding to lawmakers, Nsengiyumva said the Government has signed an agreement with a Japanese company to deploy technology that detects leaks in urban water supply networks.

The system is expected to help reduce non-revenue water by 2029.