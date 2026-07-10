Tanzania: Over 1,000 Classrooms Planned Under New Education Project

Dodoma — THE government has launched a massive infrastructure project to build 1,090 advanced-level secondary classrooms, dormitories and sanitation facilities across mainland Tanzania.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government-PMO-RALG), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, launched the project at Kibaigwa Girls Secondary School in Dodoma under a partnership between the government and Barrick Twiga Minerals through the Barrick-Twiga Future Forward Education Programme.

Speaking during the launch, Prof Shemdoe said the project will construct 1,090 classrooms to accommodate 54,500 students, 270 dormitories with capacity for 21,600 students and 1,640 toilet cubicles to serve 49,200 students in local government authorities across Mainland Tanzania.

He said the investment demonstrates the government's commitment to improving education infrastructure and expanding opportunities for students progressing to Advanced Level education. Barrick Tanzania Country Manager, Dr Melkiory Ngido, said the programme reflects the company's commitment to supporting national development through strategic investments in education.

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He said the initiative is being implemented in more than 64 schools nationwide and includes the construction of classrooms, dormitories fitted with beds, modern sanitation facilities and school furniture to increase capacity for more than 45,000 students.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in PMO-RALG, Atupele Mwambene, said the initiative resulted from discussions between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Barrick Gold Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bristow, in 2023.

He said the two leaders agreed to direct investments from the mining sector towards strengthening the country's education system through improved learning infrastructure.